



India is advancing the development of its indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), aimed at significantly boosting its air power capabilities. The project, led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Ministry, involves the design and production of a medium-weight, twin-engine deep penetration stealth fighter jet equipped with advanced stealth technology, sensor fusion, AI-assisted avionics, internal weapons bays, supercruise capability, and real-time networking with unmanned aerial vehicles.





The AMCA is intended to operate alongside the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft as a core component of the Indian Air Force’s future aerial strike force.





The Indian government has initiated the process by inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Indian aerospace firms—single companies, joint ventures, or consortia—for building five prototypes, which is a prerequisite preceding full-scale series production. These shortlisted companies must possess aerospace and defence industry experience and the capacity to set up manufacturing facilities for large-scale production.





The contract for development, prototyping, flight testing, and certification is expected to span no more than eight years from contract initiation. The Ministry of Defence has earmarked an estimated initial development budget of around ₹15,000 crore (~USD 1.8 billion) for this phase.





Technically, the AMCA is projected to weigh around 25 tonnes and will feature state-of-the-art systems such as modular open architecture, AI-enabled electronic piloting, advanced mission computers, integrated vehicle health management, and stealth design elements to evade radar detection. Its internal weapons bays allow it to carry precision-guided bombs and long-range air-to-air missiles while maintaining stealth.





The jet’s internal fuel capacity, extended operational range, and supercruise capability will enable sustained supersonic flight without afterburners. The fighter will also be equipped with net-centric warfare systems to coordinate operations with drones and other assets in real-time combat scenarios.





The AMCA project represents a pivotal step toward India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing ("Atmanirbharta") and incorporates private sector participation alongside the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), involving major Indian industry players like Tata, L&T, Adani, and Mahindra. This expanded industrial ecosystem aims to create jobs, foster technological innovation, and potentially position India as a defence exporter in the future.





This indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter is seen as central to modernizing the Indian Air Force and enhancing its combat capabilities in a contested environment, comparable to global fifth-generation jets such as the U.S. F-35, Russia’s Su-57, and China’s J-20.





The Development Research and Defence Organisation (DRDO) aims to deliver the AMCA by 2035, making it India's most advanced fighter program to date. The project’s momentum has grown steadily following the success of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, and approval from India’s Cabinet Committee on Security has formalized the execution phase of the program.



