Pic on the right is the Indian made Small Form Factor (SFF) super computer





India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is testing an indigenous infrared search and track (IRST) system that has been developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) TEJAS MK-2



The design of the locally made Infrared Search And Track (IRST) is similar to Typhoons Passive Infrared Airborne Track Equipment (PIRATE) IRST system. This critical equipment is important for tracking stealth targets. It also features an AI based super computer for running the algorithms of Search & Track targeting reported Janes





It can detect & classify air & ground targets. This is a long-range dual-band system that is capable of tracking multiple targets with a large field-of-view (FoV). It will have a range of greater than 100Km. The IRST is equipped to handle air-to-air and air-to-ground target tracking.





India's IRST will use super computer for running Search & Track Algorithm. Many have doubts that how super computer is using in these Aircrafts. This Super Computers are not the ordinary ones that we know but very very small systems with many times the processing power of similar sized systems, they usually use it for embedded systems. Indian Firm Trident Infosys developed the willet-N SFF (SFF denotes Small Form Factor). Willet-N is a rugged ultra-SFF GPGPU AI SWaP Optimized Supercomputer, specially tailored for the avionic, military markets. It incorporates the powerful NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier-based AI SOM that provides 512 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores, reaching 32 TOPS (INT8) and 11 TFLOPS (FP16) at a remarkable level of energy efficiency.







