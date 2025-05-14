Collage of airstrikes done by Indian armed forces on Pakistani Airbases and radar sites





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly addressed and dismissed Pakistan's allegations of a "nuclear leakage" following Indian military strikes during Operation Sindoor. The operation, conducted on May 7, 2025, was a coordinated response by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA spokesperson, clarified in a press conference that all Indian military actions during Operation Sindoor were strictly within the conventional domain. He emphasized that the targets were terrorist centers and military airbases, not nuclear facilities.





Jaiswal stated, "The military action from our side was entirely in the conventional domain. This was also made very clear in the defence briefing yesterday". He reiterated that India did not escalate the conflict to the nuclear threshold and did not target any nuclear installations, including the much-discussed Kirana Hills facility.





Social media and some speculative reports had suggested that India struck the Kirana Hills, a fortified area near Sargodha Air Base believed to house part of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal. These rumors included claims of nuclear leaks and the arrival of foreign aircraft in Pakistan to contain potential radioactive contamination.





However, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, categorically denied these claims. He responded humorously to a question about Kirana Hills, saying, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hill houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it," before clearly stating, "We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there".





Both Indian and Pakistani officials have denied any damage to nuclear facilities. The Pakistani government, including its Foreign Minister, officially denied the allegations of a nuclear incident or leakage, further debunking the rumours.





Operation Sindoor focused on degrading Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure and military capabilities. Indian strikes targeted key airbases such as Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Sargodha (PAF Base Mushaf), Bholari, and Shahbaz (Jacobabad), as confirmed by satellite imagery showing significant damage to these installations. The operation also destroyed terrorism centers in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and other locations, effectively putting several Pakistani airbases out of action and impacting the operational effectiveness of Pakistan's air force.





Jaiswal highlighted the transparency of India's actions, urging observers to compare commercially available satellite images of Indian and Pakistani sites to assess the accuracy of claims made by both sides.





India reiterated its policy of not succumbing to nuclear blackmail and its commitment to countering cross-border terrorism without invoking or escalating to nuclear threats. Jaiswal asserted, "India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted, invoking it in conversations with various countries".





India has categorically denied any strike on Pakistan's nuclear facilities, particularly Kirana Hills, during Operation Sindoor. Both Indian and Pakistani officials have dismissed claims of nuclear leakage as unfounded. India's military actions remained within the conventional domain, targeting terrorist infrastructure and military airbases, significantly degrading Pakistan's operational capabilities without crossing the nuclear threshold.





We have learnt in the past that whatever official statements are made by respective countries should always be taken with a pinch of salt.





