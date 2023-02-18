



New Delhi – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel’s leading aerospace and defence company, and Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the leading manufacturer of defence electronic products and systems for India’s defence sector, have concluded the agreements to form a joint venture that will extend product support services for India’s Defence Forces. The announcement was made by Honourable Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri. Ajay Bhat during the Aero India 2023 being held at Bangalore. An agreement was signed by BEL and IAI in this regard on February 14 in Aero India in Bangalore, India .





The partnership is another significant step in the relationship between the two companies that have a long history of association. The two companies are engaging in several joint programs that will be delivered to Indian Defence Forces. The new joint venture is being established for providing life cycle support services for MRSAM air-defence systems in the country. The new venture will have its headquarters in New Delhi, India and will provide the required technical and maintenance support to Indian Armed Forces, including the Air Force, Navy and Army.







