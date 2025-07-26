Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, in a recent address at a seminar organized by the Center of Air Power Studies, reaffirmed that Operation Sindoor, initiated in early May to dismantle terror infrastructure within Pakistan, remains actively ongoing.





Emphasising the imperative for India’s military to sustain an exceptionally high level of readiness around the clock and throughout the year, he underscored the harsh reality that “there are no runners-up in war,” highlighting the unforgiving nature of modern conflict.





General Chauhan outlined that the world is currently witnessing what he described as the “third revolution in warfare,” characterised by rapid technological advances and the emergence of multi-domain threats spanning land, sea, air, cyber, space, and cognitive spheres.





He pointed out that future combatants will transcend traditional soldier roles to become “hybrid warriors,” a new breed integrating the roles of info warriors, tech warriors, and scholar warriors.





The info warriors, in particular, play a pivotal role in the invisible battlefield where narratives and misinformation are potent weapons, crucial for shaping public perception and combating psychological warfare.





The CDS stressed that modern warfare demands mastery over multiple domains, seamlessly integrating kinetic operations with non-kinetic methods such as cyber and cognitive strategies.





He further highlighted that the military’s future strength will rest on collaborative teams of scholar warriors who blend intellectual rigour with practical expertise, thereby enhancing operational effectiveness in increasingly complex security environments.





General Chauhan cautioned that failure to evolve and adapt to this dynamic and intricate security landscape risks undermining a nation's defence capabilities and its geopolitical standing.





Thus, sustaining operational readiness, embracing technological innovation, and advancing the cognitive and intellectual dimensions of warfare are essential pillars for India’s continued strategic resilience.





IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was also present on the occasion.





Agencies







