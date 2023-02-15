



Boeing order could bring in more investments to India: Ted Colbert, CEO, Boeing Defence, Space & Security





Boeing has submitted details to the Indian Navy for assessment about the Super Hornets fighter aircraft produced by the company, a senior official of the firm has said. Boeing Defence, Space and Security, India business development head, Alain Garcia told PTI the company has handed over the details and the Indian Navy is also interested in acquiring six more P-8 patrol aircraft.





"Right now, we have submitted all of the information to the Indian Navy, for them to make an assessment. We are just ready and waiting for them to make a decision and an announcement to tell us where that stands," Garcia said at the ongoing Aero India-2023.





Regarding P-8 aircraft, Garcia said it has been a great platform for the Indian Navy.





"They have flown the (P-8) aircraft many hours over the years to a point where it's really benefiting their capability and maritime surveillance in patrol and anti-submarine capabilities," he added.





Garcia said along with P-8 aircraft, Boeing can also help with some more Apache helicopters.





He pointed out that the Indian Army has acquired six Apaches, and it is waiting for the first six to be delivered.





"That first one just rolled out of our assembly production line. We build all the Apache fuselages here in India in Hyderabad with joint venture with Tata called Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL)," the Boeing official added.





Regarding the call for 'self-reliant India', Garcia said there are a lot of avenues for it. Boeing has the largest facility outside the United States in Bengaluru with over 4,000 engineers, according to him. Apart from Bengaluru, the aviation company has 5,000 more employees in other parts of India.





"We are growing our footprint here even more and helping the Indian aerospace industry grow," Garcia said.







