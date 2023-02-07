



ISRO will launch the second developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9.18am on Friday, February 10 2023.

"Considering the clear identification of the cause of the flight anomaly and suggested corrective actions, the next development flight (SSLV-D2) is planned to be executed complying to the recommendations, its satisfactory implementation, review and approval by the authorized committees," the agency said.



The SSLV-D1 was the first developmental mission of this new launch vehicle. The objective of development missions is to prove the launch vehicle design and architecture and to bring out any residual unknowns not identified in the qualifications tests and analysis during its development journey. SSLV-D1 mission demonstrated the satisfactory integrated performance of SSLV in all its systems including its flight through the aerodynamic regime, which is an accomplishment by itself.





The second developmental flight of SSLV (SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission) is scheduled in the first quarter of 2023 and will launch a total payload mass of about 334 kg including EOS-07 satellite and two co-passenger satellites.







