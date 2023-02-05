



Colombo: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday held a meeting with Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen and held discussions on areas of mutual interest.





V Muraleedharan held the meeting with AK Abdul Momen in Colombo during his visit to attend the 75th Independence Celebrations of Sri Lanka. He tweeted, "Met FM of Bangladesh H.E. @AKAbdulMomen at Colombo during my visit to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka. Held discussions on areas of mutual interest."





During his visit to Colombo, V Muraleedharan also met with Nepal's Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal. He tweeted, "During my visit to Colombo to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations, had the opportunity to meet FM of Nepal H.E. @bimalarp. Discussed areas of mutual interest."





MoS Muraleedharan met Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and conveyed greetings on their 75th Independence Day. He assured Sri Lankan FM of India's continued commitment to assist island nation on its economic recovery.





Sharing details regarding his meeting with Sabry, Muraleedharan tweeted, "Delighted to meet FM of Sri Lanka H.E.@alisabrypc at Colombo. Conveyed greetings on their 75th Independence Day. Highlighted India's continued commitment to assist Sri Lanka on its economic recovery."





During his visit to Colombo, Muraleedharan visited the Gangaramaya Temple. The High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "MOS @vmbjp prayed to The Buddha at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo. Offered his respects to Ven Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero. Stressed the close civilizational ties between India and Sri Lanka which are manifested including through Buddhism."





Earlier in the day, he also met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings on 75th Independence Day. During his visit, he also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka and lauded their contributions to strengthening economic, people-to-people ties between the two nations.





Sharing details regarding his meeting with Sri Lankan President, Muraleedharan tweeted, "Pleasure to have called on President of Sri Lanka H.E @RW_UNP at Colombo. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi ji on the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka. Discussed diverse aspects of the growing bilateral partnership."





Muraleedharan arrived in Sri Lanka on February 3 to participate in Sri Lanka's 75th new year celebrations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, India and Sri Lanka this year mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.





The MEA in the statement further said, "Sri Lanka is India's close neighbour and friend and occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. India, as always is committed to stand with the people of Sri Lanka for their economic recovery, growth and prosperity."







