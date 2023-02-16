Moments after TEJAS-Navy landed on INS Vikrant with the arrestor hook attached to the jet





Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar informed that the TEJAS Navy trails have been very successful. He also elaborated on Navy’s contributions to the Make in India initiative. “The TEJAS Navy trails have been very successful. We have very limited numbers. We have had discussions with ADA/HAL, DRDO, and the Navy as well. A lot of work is happening in the unmanned drones. Out of 43 ships being constructed, 41 are being made in India. Vikrant has 75 to 76 pc indigenous content,” said Admiral R Hari Kumar, while talking with ANI on February.





The landing of TEJAS (Navy) on deck has demonstrated ‘Atmanirbharta’ in India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft. It is indeed a landmark achievement being the first time that trials of a prototype aircraft - indigenously designed & produced by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) & Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has been successfully undertaken on an indigenous Aircraft Carrier. Further, the landing of MiG-29K onboard INS Vikrant is also a significant achievement as it marks the successful integration of the aircraft with the indigenous carrier as well as further enhances the Combat Readiness of the Navy.





The construction of the Carrier is a big boost to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of the Government of India. The Carrier has been undertaking extensive Air Operations with Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing aircraft since 13 Dec 22 towards Air Certification and Flight Integration Trials for achieving the ultimate aim of being ‘Combat Ready’. As part of the aviation trials, landing of TEJAS-Navy and MiG-29K onboard INS Vikrant was carried out on 06 Feb 23 by Indian Naval Test Pilots.







