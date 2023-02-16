



Indian airframer Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has announced several deals at the Aero India show in Bangalore





The HAL Engine Division announced that it will provide local support for the Honeywell TPE-331-5 engines that power the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B Guardian unmanned air vehicle (UAV), say the two companies in a joint announcement.





HAL MQ-9 Engine Deal





HAL has extensive experience with the TPE-331 series. It has provided MRO support for the TPE-331-5 engine for 40 years and is “establishing facilities” to produce the TPE-331-12B that powers the HAL HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft.





A pair of MQ-9As have been on lease with the Indian navy, and in December 2022 completed 10,000 flight hours.





Washington DC and New Delhi are in discussions about a possible MQ-9B sale for a tri-service intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance requirement.





HAL also secured a letter of intent from the Indian Coast Guard for nine additional 5.5t Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) DHRUV-IIIs, as it handed over the last example from a previous 16-example commitment signed in March 2017.





HAL supports coast guard DHRUVs through a performance-based logistics arrangement. HAL adds that so far it has produced 330 DRHUV helicopters.





The coast guard LOI follows the delivery of a single Dhruv-III to the Mauritius government on 10 February. The helicopter will serve with the Indian Ocean country’s police force.





HAL also signed a memorandum of understanding with United Arab Emirates healthcare provider Response Plus Holding (RPM).





The pair will explore helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) in India and the Middle East.





RPM’s website indicates that it is already involved in HEMS, performing over 180 patient transfers monthly.





“This Memorandum of Understanding would mutually help us to explore opportunities nationally as well as internationally to provide the much-needed HEMS and fixed wing emergency medical services,” says RPM chief executive Tom Louis.







