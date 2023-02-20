



The Indian Navy has not shelved the idea of having a third indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) which will be larger than the IAC-1 and IAC-2 in an effort to strengthen its operational capabilities further.





Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 in the city, the Indian Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar said: "Initially, the Navy will go for the repeat order of IAC with some improved capabilities, and in the meantime, we will go for the study of the larger carrier. Because the third aircraft by that time joined the service and the life of INS Vikramaditya would have been completed."





The Indian Navy had to drop the plan of having a 65,000-ton aircraft carrier after factoring in several aspects, like the time involved in building it and the cost of the newly designed carrier, among others.





He also highlighted why the Indian Navy went for the repeat order of the IAC. Admiral Hari Kumar stated that: "We have developed expertise in the construction of INS Vikrant, and that should not go idle. We can use that expertise."





"When we have to design a new aircraft carrier, it will take time, and we have to bring new technologies because the present arresting, landing through catapult system is being changed now. For the new design, the ship-building facility will have to be upgraded. So we thought if we went for the repeat order, the (construction) work could start soon," Admiral Hari Kumar said.





He also stated, "New technologies and drones are coming in which can be launched from the aircraft carrier. With these, we can have enhanced operational capabilities."





Further, he added: "If it (one aircraft carrier) goes for repair and refits, it takes time. If we go for the repeat order, the construction work starts soon and also incurs less cost. We can also make some improvements to it."





It should be noted that the aircraft carrier goes for lengthy maintenance schedules. In INS Vikramaditya's case, the aircraft carrier had gone in refitting for over two years and still continues to be there. In July 2022, while the trial was underway, she suffered a major fire.





As per the Navy's plan, it wants three aircraft carriers so that it can operate two of them on each side of the Indian coastlines, including the eastern and western coasts. The third one can either substitute for them or undergo repair and refitting.





For the repeat order of IAC, the Indian Navy is awaiting the government's approval. The IAC-2 will also be of 45,000 tonnes with the STOBAR technology for the onboard combat aircraft. 'Short take-off but arrested recovery' (STOBAR) is a mechanism to launch and recover jets from the aircraft carrier.







