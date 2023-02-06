



Islamabad: Pakistan's political class is busy with non-important issues when the entire country is facing a severe crisis of essential items and food and its people are openly protesting to show their dissent, reported Times of Israel.





In the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) preparations were on for a self-named Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 aimed at making the general public believe in fake news being spread about Kashmir. However, people are out protesting on the streets PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.





The report by the Jerusalem-based online newspaper Times of Israel said that people are out in the streets of PoK demanding wheat flour, pulses, power supply amidst sharply rising inflation and unemployment, a vortex of misery and hopelessness as Pakistan itself has been spiralling down for the past several months.





The army generals and the politicians are blaming each other when millions of people were hit by floods and extreme food crises and a failure of the regime at all levels. The current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has travelled to more countries compared to any other leader in the history of the country. And the country's other leaders are roaming in the world climate change leaders, the report claimed.





The most controversial of these travels abroad by politicians is the POK's so-called President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry's flight to Turkey, the United Kingdom and Belgium. No one knows the urgency of such a flight but public anger has only sharpened at this abandonment, according to the media report.





Amid all this, for several months the people have been taking their protests to the streets regarding the army which controls the region like its colony. Large-scale land grabbing and usurping of mineral mines have been a regular feature of the Pakistan Army's activities in the area. And under the name of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the business organisations from Pakistan and china aided by armies are striping the local resource available to the local people, the times of Israel said.





In the nearby Gilgit Baltistan, people have been up in arms against the local administration and federal government for open land grabbing by the army. In December, a small town, Manawar, witnessed a raging public protest at youngsters detained for protesting against the army.





The army however was quick to clamp down on these protests by naming and charging them as terrorists. The media report said that many accuse the so-called Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid of siding with the Generals in this open loot of public land.





People believe such sectarian conflicts are being created to camouflage the failure of governance and its fear of public revolt.







