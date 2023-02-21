



Baluchistan: Thousand of people came out to the streets in Pakistan's Baluchistan to protest against the arrest of Mahal Baloch, who has been identified as a female suicide bomber, and the imposition of fabricated charges against her, vernacular media The Baluchistan Post reported.





Many protesters were seen holding placards calling for the immediate release of Mahal in Turbat and an end to the use of false charges to suppress dissent, reported The Balochistan Post.





Earlier, on Friday, Mahal Baloch was arrested in Quetta by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and according to The Express Tribune, she was forced to support the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).





According to details, Mahal Baloch was used by and forced to support BLF's militant wing.





She had been separated from her children and turned into a suicide bomber in yet another case of Baloch mothers and sisters being used by terror outfits for nefarious purposes, the report said.





The CTD recovered from her handbag a suicide jacket with four to five kilos of explosive material attached to it.





The Baluchistan CTD spokesperson said the alleged suicide bomber was planning to attack important installations or security forces in Quetta, The Express Tribune reported.





FIR No 09/2023 U/S 4-5 Exp, 11F(1)(2)(6)-11I-11N-07 ATA was lodged against the suspect at the CTD Police Station in Quetta. The accused was accordingly produced before a court of law for physical custody.





An investigation was launched to arrest the remaining members of the network and more raids were planned in other areas of Balochistan.





Baloch's husband, Bebegar Baloch alias Nadeem, belonged to the armed wing of BLF while her father, Muhammad Hussain, belongs to the central committee of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), The Express Tribune reported.







