



"We have two F/A-18s on the ground. We also have two F-16 Vipers on the ground, and you should keep your eyes in the sky and watch out for the rest of the week for other aircraft that would be coming later," said Rear Admiral Michael Baker





The United States seems to be aiming to keep its most advanced fighter aircraft, the F-35, as a showstopper in the Aero India 2023, which is scheduled to take off on Monday. However, what it did confirm is that there are no plans yet to offer the F-35 fighter jet to India.





The USAF F-35A Lightning-II Demonstration Team has already confirmed its participation. Taking to Instagram, the F-35 A Demonstration Team said: "We are excited to announce we will be flying in Bangalore, India for Aero India. It is an honour for our team to be representing 5th-generation air power at Asia's largest aerospace trade show. We look forward to further building our relationship with India and the rest of the international community participating!"





Speaking on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023, Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defence Official and Defence Attache at the US Embassy in New Delhi, said: "With regard to the F-35, if it were to come to this airshow, it would be to bring the most advanced fighter in the world into India's premier air show and support our partner in a very strategic way."





Ruling out any connection between the United States bringing the largest delegation to Aero India 2023 and efforts to secure acquisition deals, Rear Admiral Baker said, "To support India's air show and to demonstrate the strength and the closeness of our partnership, these are not aircraft that we bring because we may think that there is an acquisition element in this. It is the strength of the relationship. You have on the ground right now at Yelahanka (air base) two F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft -- a modern aircraft and simply the most battle-tested carrier fighter aircraft of all time -- to support India in this air show and to show the closeness and readiness to come out into this theatre."





"We have two F/A 18s on the ground. We also have two F-16 Vipers on the ground, and you should keep your eyes in the sky and watch out for the rest of the week for other aircraft that would be coming later," he added.





An F-16 Fighting Falcon duo will be conducting daily aerial demonstrations. while the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet will be on static display.





Rear Admiral Baker also put an end to speculation that the F-35 would be offered to India.





He said, "We have not been asked. We have not had that kind of high-level discussion. India, from what I can tell, is very focused on building its own future fighters. And so, the point of the F-35 is not about Foreign Military Sales. It is about the closeness of a defence partnership of two maritime democracies with great air power, naval power and land power collaborating to really provide deterrence and security across the region."





"This week, you will have the chance to see American airpower operating alongside the Indian Air Force: we plan to have a variety of aircraft here, one of our largest delegations ever, and the U.S. Air Force Pacific Band who will perform at venues around Bengaluru," he added.







