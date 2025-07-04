



The supercomputer Fugaku, a collaborative achievement by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has once again demonstrated its dominance in the field of high-performance computing by retaining the top position for the 11th consecutive term in the prestigious Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search) rankings.





This accomplishment underscores Fugaku’s sustained excellence in handling large-scale data-intensive workloads, particularly those involving complex graph analytics. The announcement, made on June 10 at the ISC High Performance 2025 event in Hamburg, Germany, highlighted Fugaku’s impressive score of 204.068 TeraTEPS, achieved using its extensive 152,064-node architecture.





This continued success is the result of a strong collaborative effort involving RIKEN, Institute of Science Tokyo, Fixstars Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, and Fujitsu.





In addition to its Graph500 victory, Fugaku secured second place in the HPCG benchmark, which measures performance on real-world scientific and engineering applications, and maintained strong positions in other global rankings—seventh in the TOP500 and sixth in the HPL-MxP. These results collectively affirm Fugaku’s versatility and capability across a broad spectrum of computational challenges.





Since its trial launch in April 2020 and subsequent shared use from March 2021, Fugaku has made significant contributions to a wide array of fields, including life sciences, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, manufacturing, fundamental science, and socioeconomic research.





One notable achievement involved a partnership with Yokohama National University, where Fugaku’s advanced parallel processing capabilities enabled the world’s first real-time prediction of multiple typhoon-associated tornadoes. This breakthrough was realized by integrating Fugaku’s computational power with a specialized weather simulator developed by the university, demonstrating the supercomputer’s tangible impact on disaster preparedness and mitigation.





Building on the technological foundations established by Fugaku, Fujitsu is now advancing the development of the FUJITSU-MONAKA processor, which is based on the Arm instruction set architecture and leverages cutting-edge 2-nanometre technology. This processor is designed to deliver high performance, energy efficiency, reliability, and user-friendliness, thanks to Fujitsu’s proprietary many-core architecture.





Furthermore, FUJITSU-MONAKA supports industry-standard software, facilitated by Fujitsu’s active collaboration with the open-source community, thereby fostering an environment that maximizes computational performance. The development of this next-generation processor is supported by results from a project funded by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).





The continued success of Fugaku and the ongoing innovation embodied by FUJITSU-MONAKA reflect Fujitsu’s commitment to advancing high-performance computing technology and its application to solving real-world problems. These achievements not only reinforce Japan’s leadership in the global supercomputing arena but also promise to drive further breakthroughs in science, industry, and society at large.





