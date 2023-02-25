



New Delhi: India has high aspirations for sustainability and wanted to use technology to decarbonize supply chains and produce green hydrogen which goes hand in hand with technology, and "we are very happy to be a partner of India," said Christian Klein, CEO of Software company SAP.





While talking to ANI, Klein said, "The country (India) has high aspirations for sustainability and wants to use technology to achieve that, to decarbonize supply chains, to move to the circular economy, to produce green hydrogen. And that goes hand in hand with technology. And India has a very strong agenda for both topics."





"And look, without technology, we won't reach our sustainability goals. So it has to come together. And that's why I like the digital agenda of India so much," he added.





Klein also said that in the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM highlighted the opportunities which are available for German and Indian companies, how to grow the economies even faster and technology of both countries plays a vital role in that.





In the conversation with ANI, SAP CEO said that India is their best partner. "We actually want thousands of Indian customers. We have a big ecosystem there. We are partnering with over 1,000 startups here in India and we have found a really great target pool here in the country. Companies are leaning into digital transformation, no matter if it's low on energy, on retail. So we are co-innovating a lot and we are very happy with the speed and the talents here in the country."





Systems, Applications & Products (SAP) CEO further stated that SAP is going to double its investments in India again as the country has great talents and people.





"You have companies who are leaning into technology, and into digital transformation. And your Prime Minister, the government, has very aspirational targets for the country. The economy is developing extremely well. So we are very happy to be a partner of India," Klein added.





These remarks came after the meeting with PM Modi. German companies' CEOs came along with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India on Saturday.





Taking to Twitter earlier today. PM Modi said, "Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting."







