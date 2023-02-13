



John Kirby, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, responded positively to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi can mediate and end the war by saying that the United States appreciates any effort to do so





The question of whether PM Modi still has time to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war was put to Kirby.





“I think there’s still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there’s still time for it. PM Modi can convince; I will let PM Modi speak to whatever efforts he’s willing to undertake. “We think the war could end today…should end today,” the White House spokesperson said.





This statement comes as National Security Adviser to PM Modi Ajit Doval held an hour-long one-on-one meeting with Putin.





“The single person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now. Instead, he’s firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and knock out the heat so the Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already have,” Kirby said.





“So that when President Zelensky determines it’s time to negotiate and he’s the only one that can make that determination he can do it with the strongest hand possible,” he added.





PM Modi has had multiple discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the Russia-Ukraine war started almost a year ago. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference in September 2022 saw Prime Minister Modi openly nudge Putin while stating that the current era is not one of conflict, despite India’s continued trading relations with Russia.





“I know today’s era is not [an era] of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world,” PM Modi said to Putin.





External affairs minister S Jaishankar in October 2022 said India was asked to mediate when fighting between Russia and Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant increased.





“At this point of time, conflict is still hot, passions are still high. It’s not easy for people to readily listen to voices of reason. But I can say with objectivity, that if we take our position, if we voice our views, I don’t think countries would disregard that,” Jaishankar said.







