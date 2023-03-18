



SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.





A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.





The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.





The exchange of firing was on, but, so far, there were no reports of any casualty on either side, he said.







