



Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a key division of the state-owned ROSTEC group, has forged a significant partnership with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





On Wednesday (28-01-2026), the two entities inked an agreement to pursue joint activities for licensing the production of the SJ-100 aircraft. This development unfolded on the sidelines of the Wings India 2026 exhibition in Hyderabad, marking a pivotal moment in Indo-Russian aerospace collaboration.





The Wings India 2026 event itself proved momentous, hosting the world premiere of both the Il-114 and SJ-100 aircraft earlier that day. UAC described the pact as a foundational step towards deeper cooperation, specifically targeting the licensed manufacture of Superjet aircraft within India. This aligns with India's push for indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance in defence and civil aviation sectors.





Under the agreement, HAL commits to aiding UAC in securing and validating Superjet type certification from Indian aviation authorities.





In return, HAL receives a licence to produce and market the SJ-100, encompassing its components, parts, and accessories essential for repairs and upkeep.





This arrangement positions HAL as a central player in the aircraft's lifecycle within the Indian market.





UAC, for its part, pledges comprehensive support to HAL. This includes assistance in organising and modernising production facilities, alongside consulting, design expertise, and the deployment of Russian specialists. Such measures aim to equip HAL's infrastructure for efficient SJ-100 assembly, leveraging UAC's technical prowess.





The document lays the groundwork for a broader general agreement. This future pact will delineate a detailed roadmap, timelines, financial metrics, and a clear division of responsibilities between the partners. It signals a structured path forward, potentially accelerating the project's commercial viability.





At its core, the SJ-100 represents an advanced short-haul narrow-body airliner. Developed as part of Russia's import-substitution initiative, it replaces foreign systems and components with domestic equivalents, enhancing technological sovereignty. The aircraft forms part of the evolved Superjet family, already in service with Russian carriers.





A milestone flight test occurred on 17 March 2025 in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where the SJ-100 soared with the indigenous PD-8 engine. This powerplant, produced by Russia's United Engine Corporation, underscores the program's focus on self-reliance amid Western sanctions. Serial deliveries are slated to commence in 2026, aligning with global demand for efficient regional jets.





For India, this collaboration dovetails with the 'Make in India' initiative and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. HAL, renowned for military aircraft like the TEJAS fighter, now ventures deeper into civil aviation.





Producing the SJ-100 locally could bolster India's regional air connectivity, serving domestic airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Express on short routes.





Geopolitically, the deal reinforces longstanding Indo-Russian ties in defence and aerospace. Despite global shifts, Russia remains a vital partner for India, supplying critical technologies from S-400 systems to BrahMos missiles. The SJ-100 project extends this synergy into civilian realms, potentially offsetting Western OEM dominance in India's $20 billion civil aviation market.





Looking ahead, this agreement may catalyse further Russia-India projects. Discussions on cryogenics for ISRO or FGFA derivatives could gain momentum. As serial production ramps up, the SJ-100 stands poised to redefine regional aviation, blending Russian innovation with Indian manufacturing muscle.





