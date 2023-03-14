



Dr Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and Former Chairman, DRDO reviewed the development of the robots that Svaya has undertaken to develop with DRDO inputs





Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Svaya Robotics in collaboration with DRDO Labs – Research and Development Establishment, Pune (R&DE) and Defence Bio-engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory, Bengaluru (DEBEL), has developed India’s first quadruped robot and wearable exo-skeleton.





Defence and security are undergoing rapid transformation driven by technology and robotics is poised to play an important role. DRDO has taken the lead to develop them indigenously along with industry partners such as Svaya Robotics as development partners, according to a press release.





Dr Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and Former Chairman, DRDO, and other officials visited Svaya Robotics development facility in Hyderabad. He reviewed the development of the robots that Svaya has undertaken to develop with DRDO inputs.





“We are happy with the rapid progress that Svaya Robotics was able to achieve in a short period. Partnerships like these are essential to accelerate development of advanced robotics in India for use in both defence and industry,” said Reddy adding that robotics would play an important role augmenting soldiers providing remote reconnaissance capabilities.





“We are happy to associate with DRDO. The quadruped robot was indigenously developed by Svaya in collaboration with DRDO. It is made for navigating in unstructured terrains, to provide remote reconnaissance, and inspection, which otherwise are not safe for humans to operate in. The exo-skeleton is being developed by Svaya to suit Indian soldier’s anthropometry and augment soldier strength for walking long distances without fatigue and to lift heavy loads without expending much effort, ” said Vijay R Seelam, Founder and Managing Director, Svaya Robotics.





The Hyderabad-based company is into developing human-augmenting robotic systems. Svaya has introduced in the market India’s first collaborative robots, completely designed and manufactured in Hyderabad. Svaya’s robots help companies at manufacturing units.







