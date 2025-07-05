



Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has made it clear that India will only sign a trade agreement with the US if it is mutually beneficial and fully aligned with India’s national interests, regardless of any external deadlines such as the July 9 date set by the US administration for the expiration of suspended tariffs.





Goyal emphasised that India does not negotiate or conclude trade deals based on timelines or pressure, but rather on the merits of the agreement and its benefit to both countries.





Key points from Goyal’s statements:





National Interest Is Paramount: India will accept a trade deal only when it is “good, fully matured, and in the national interest”.





No Deadline-Driven Deals: India “never makes a trade deal based on a deadline or timeline” and will not rush into any agreement under pressure.





Ongoing Negotiations: Talks with the US are in the final phase, with some issues—particularly in agriculture and the auto sector—still unresolved. An announcement could come before the July 9 deadline, but only if the deal meets India’s criteria.





India’s Stance: India is seeking relief from the additional 26% US tariffs and better market access for its exports, while resisting pressure to open sensitive sectors like dairy and agriculture.





No Immediate Travel Plans: Goyal noted there are currently no plans for an Indian delegation to return to Washington for further talks.





India will only sign a trade pact with the US if it is mutually beneficial and in India’s interest, and will not be bound by any externally imposed deadlines.





Agencies







