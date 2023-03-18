



Through its innovative stealth solutions, the company pledges to protect the armed forces from life threatening mishaps





Hyper Stealth Technologies Private Limited (HSTPL) has become the first iDEX winner to receive an order from the Indian armed forces. The company specialises in the manufacturing of stealth management solutions.





The market potential for Integrated Mobile Camouflage System (IMCS) in India alone is seen at $1 billion. In addition, there is a large export market for this cutting edge technology.





The technology being offered and incorporated in the new product reduces the detection range for all modern warfare sensors (IR, thermal and radar) by 50 per cent, hence offering additional protection to armed forces platforms and service personnel and increases chances of survival. The same technology can be used in all the three services and can be used for aircrafts, UAVs and other aerial vehicles; shelters for Air Force; stealth frigates, submarine periscopes for the Navy; besides tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery guns, bunkers etc for the Army.





Manish Dalmia, Co-founder, HSTPL, feels extremely honoured to receive the first order in the history of iDEX. Following the Prime Minister’s dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, they offer a 100 per cent indigenously designed, developed and manufactured, ‘Made in India’, stealth solution for the armed forces.





He further adds that every soldier saved is a family saved, protecting the protectors and safeguarding the nation through IMCS would be a force multiplier and the importance of it can be seen in terms of the increased survival chances of the Indian soldiers. To beat the challenge of being detected through sensors, Hyper Stealth worked on the development, design and manufacture of stealth solutions to protect the armed forces from a multitude of threats and challenges in the modern war scenario.







