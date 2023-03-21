



NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh, the north-eastern state is the biggest of the 'seven sisters' and is of immense strategic importance to India. 'It has the third longest international border after Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal, but touches the maximum countries – Myanmar, China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, China and Bhutan, on which military presence has only increased over the past years.





Sharing the image of the Indian Army Fuel Pump under 4 Corp, on the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, at about 15,000 feet altitude, stocking critical supplies of Diesel and Superior kerosene Oil, required for mobility and providing much required warmth to our brave hearts in the inclement weather.





To keep the storage facilities up & running, at all times, product is delivered through some of the scariest terrain in the dangerous weather with hairpin turns and slippery roads, which give nightmares to even the most expert drivers.





But, when it comes to serving the Indian Army, no obstacle can be bigger than the mission.







