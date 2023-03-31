



India's BrahMos ascent continues: The latest deal is poised to generate employment opportunities for more than 90,000 human-days over a period of four years





New Delhi: In a major development for India's naval defence capabilities, the Indian Navy has placed an order for more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Vice Admiral S N Ghormade, the Vice-Chief of the Indian Navy, told ABP News.





The order, worth over Rs 20,000 crore, is one of the single largest orders placed for the missiles, which have now become a frontline weapon for India in all three domains - Land, Sea, and Air, Ghormade said.





Vice Admiral Ghormade stated that all new ships and a few old ships will have the BrahMos missile on board. This move is expected to significantly enhance India's maritime security capabilities and strengthen its naval deterrence against potential adversaries.





The Indo-Russian joint venture business recently conducted test firings of the missile with a high level of indigenous content, and the missile will also be equipped with an indigenous seeker, news agency ANI had earlier reported.





The procurement would also assist the Indian Navy in stockpiling missiles for deployment aboard warships and as part of the force's mobile coastal missile batteries.





The missile system has advanced significantly in recent years, with the Indo-Russian joint venture business increasing its striking range from 290 km to more than 400 km.





The indigenous component of the missile system has also been boosted, and many of its systems have been modernised and indigenised to increase Indian industry and manufacturer engagement.





The missile system is being supplied to the Philippines as well. The Philippines Marine Corps has also received training at the BrahMos facility in India, and more of their batches will be trained here in the future.





BrahMos Aerospace, led by Atul Rane, is also trying to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's USD 5 billion export objective. The Chairman of BrahMos indicated that after the initial export transaction with the Philippines for $375 million, his team aimed for USD 5 billion by 2025.



