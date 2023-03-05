Power picture of last week: Some of the top intelligence chiefs of the world in the picture, along with PM Modi, Italian PM & EAM Jaishankar



This is the second such gathering of intelligence chiefs in Delhi, something that is expected to be an annual event





During the last meeting, the focus was on Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global south.





The intelligence chiefs of 25 countries gathered in India’s capital New Delhi this week to discuss the ongoing geopolitical tensions.





With focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the Global South, intelligence representatives from France, the UK's MI6, and several West Asian countries took part in the meeting. An invitation was also extended to Russia as well, WION has learnt.





MI6 chief Richard Moore was present in the meeting that took place on March 2.





By bringing together representatives from 25 countries, New Delhi provided an opportunity for participants to exchange views and ideas on how to address this crisis and other geopolitical tensions.





The meeting was held behind closed doors, and the discussions were kept confidential. However, the fact that the meeting focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is significant, as it underscores the importance of this issue for the international community.





As the conflict has entered its second year, its impact has been far-reaching, especially in the Global South. The conflict has led to tensions between Russia and the West, and has also strained relations between Russia and most of its European neighbours.





The meeting in Delhi coincided with the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting and the Raisina Dialogue. With around 40 foreign ministers in attendance, this was an opportune moment for India, as it chairs both G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation this year to showcase its diplomatic clout.





Moreover, it is well placed to play a more significant role in international affairs with its growing economic and political clout, with India being viewed as a key player on the global stage.







