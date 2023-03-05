



New Delhi: MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma on Sunday summoned the Swiss Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, according to sources.





The Swiss Ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.





Posters in Geneva are part of space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss Government, Heckner said.





Recently, a video went viral on social media where several posters seen outside the United Nations building in Switzerland's Geneva, claimed that women and minorities in India are treated like "slaves", among other hateful things.





The viral video shows an Indian student exposing anti-India propaganda in the form of posters in an area that houses the main UN building, United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), and other important offices.







