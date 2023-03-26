The 36 OneWeb satellite stacked on the C-25 cryogenic stage minutes before deployment





ISRO successfully deployed all LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission satellites today (March 26, 2023), launched at 0900 hours IST from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.





This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits. The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022.





In this mission, LVM3 placed 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totalling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees. This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission.





OneWeb has confirmed the successful separation of all 36 satellites on its Twitter handle:





The last of our 36 @OneWebSatellit1 satellites has now successfully separated.



Our team will now continue to work through the morning to confirm contact with all our spacecraft 🛰️



Thanks again to @isro and @NSIL_India.#OneWebLaunch18 🚀 https://t.co/1X72Ykx6e8 — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 26, 2023





About LVM3





LVM3 is the heavy lift launcher of ISRO with a successful track record of 5 successive launches so far. The current mission LVM3-M3, is the 2nd dedicated commercial satellite mission being undertaken by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for its customer Network Access Associates Ltd (M/s. OneWeb), UK. As part of this commercial arrangement, 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites would be launched into 450 km circular low earth orbit (Osculating) with an inclination of 87.4° from Second Launch Pad (SLP) located at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.



