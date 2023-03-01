



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday.





Earlier today, Cavusoglu arrived at Delhi airport to participate in the G20 foreign ministers meeting.





Turkish Foreign Ministry stated, "At the meeting, ministers will exchange views on key issues on the global agenda, chiefly, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, food and energy security, counterterrorism, strengthening multilateralism and development cooperation."





The Ministry also stated, "On the margins of the G20 meetings, Minister Cavusoglu will host the 23rd MIKTA Foreign Ministers Meeting and hand over the MIKTA Chairmanship Turkiye took over from Australia on 7 March 2022, to Indonesia."





Minister Cavusoglu is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts of different countries on the sidelines of the meetings, according to the statement.





The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to be held from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.





The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will be held days after a meeting of finance chiefs of the bloc in Bangalore.





The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend.





India and Turkish friendship has been witnessed many times. Recently, when Turkey needed assistance for the search and rescue team after the major earthquake that shook the country on February 6 and killed over 45,000 people, India was the first responder.





India had launched six "Operations Dost" flights for Turkey to provide essential medical supplies ad to send NDRF team to the quake-it country.







