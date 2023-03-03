



New Delhi: Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday reached New Delhi to participate in Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting.





"A warm welcome to FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to New Delhi for the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting being hosted by India today. An opportunity for Quad FMs to exchange views on recent developments in #IndoPacific & other regional issues," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.





The meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers will be hosted by India in New Delhi today.





The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong and Japan and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.





The meeting will be an opportunity for the Ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022, read the MEA press release.





They will exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





The Ministers will also review progress made by the Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the region, added the release.





It is pertinent to note that Hayashi did not attend the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India due to domestic parliamentary sessions.





Instead of him, Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.







