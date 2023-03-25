



Rameshwaram: A Sri Lanka national based in the United Kingdom was apprehended at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu while he was trying to return to his homeland on a mystery vessel, the Indian Coast Guard said on Saturday.





The man was handed over to the Lankan authorities while his boat was impounded, the Coast Guard informed further.





According to further details shared by the Coast Guard, the UK-based Lanka national, identified as 39-year-old Jagan Fernando Manokaran, was handed over to the Coastal Security Group police of Sri Lanka for due legal process.





Four other persons -- identified as Arogya Jagadish (36) and Anandhapalan (40) from Marutubandyar Nagar, Rameswaram; and Arthanas (38) and Sachin (24) from Tsunami Nagar Colony next to Natarajapuram -- were also arrested in this connection.





According to sources, Manokaran left his homeland as a refugee and had been living in London on a permanent visa on the condition that he will not return to Sri Lanka.





Since Manokaran could not directly go to Sri Lanka, he came to India and planned to visit Sri Lanka illegally by boat, sources said, adding that he contacted several boat agents in Rameswaram.





Jagan, who arrived in Rameswaram on Friday, was taken by the agents in a boat and dropped at the third sandbar in the Adams bridge area between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar.





Jagan was standing alone on the third sandbar in the middle of the sea, as the boat that was supposed to take him did not come from Sri Lanka. Following information from the Q Branch police, the Air Cushion Ship (H-195) of the Indian Coast Guard left for the spot with personnel of its Eastern Seaboard Command.





He was handed over to the Mandapam Coastal security Group police for legal action. After a joint probe by Central and state intelligence agencies, Q Branch police and local police, the four boat agents, who arranged for Jagan's travel from London to Rameswaram, were arrested and questioned.







