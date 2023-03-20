A Combat Support Craft developed BAE Systems of the UK





The Indian Navy under Ministry of Defence, is planning to procure one Technical Support Craft (TSC) from registered Indian Shipyards. With a view to identify probable shipyards who can undertake the construction of TSC, the Shipyards are requested in a MoD notification to forward information as sought in the RFI. The aim of seeking this RFI is also to finalise the specifications for the TSC with inputs from the Shipyards.





Intended Use of TSC (Operational Requirements)





The TSC shall be capable of ferrying personnel and stores between Naval Dockyard (ND) and Ships at Anchorage or Outer Harbour and undertake repairs and overhaul is indicated in the RfI.







