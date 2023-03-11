



Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari admitted on Friday that his country has found it difficult to bring Kashmir into the “centre” of the United Nations agenda due to India’s diplomatic efforts.





Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), Zardari said: “Whenever the issue of Kashmir is brought up… our neighbouring countries strongly object, vociferously object and they perpetuate a post facto narrative.”





“They try to claim that this is not a dispute for the United Nations, that this is not a disputed territory recognised by the international community, and they insist, counter to the facts, counter to the reality, that their usurpation of Kashmir should be endorsed,” Zardari said.





“While we do find it difficult to get the truth across, we are persistent in our efforts,” he further added.







