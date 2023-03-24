



Muzaffarabad: Pakistan has been known for its perennial support to the Taliban in Afghanistan and other terrorist organizations in India and continues to sponsor terrorist outfits along the Line of Control (LoC).





A recent incident in which three terrorists opened fire at a rally of the Jammu and Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNSF) and National Awami Party (NAP) at Tatrinote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on March 18 proves that the Pak army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) continue to patronize such terrorist organizations.





Notably, these three terrorists were granted pre-arrest bail with a bond of Pakistani Rs 50,000/- each. PoK-based nationalists alleged that terrorists carried out the said attack at the instance of the army and ISI.





One of the said terrorists involved in open firing at the rally was released from an Afghan prison immediately after the Taliban takeover of Kabul - Waqar Sabir, r/o Tatrinote.





Prior to joining Afghan Taliban in their so-called jihad against the US, he had been active as a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander. During the war against the US, he had been arrested. He was one of those JeM terrorists, who had been released from the Afghan jails along with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.





Following his release from the Afghan jail, Waqar Sabir arrived at Rawalakot on August 22, 2021. On arrival, he was accorded a grand welcome by JeM and other terrorist and Islamist organisations and brought to Tatrinote in a rally.





Moreover, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Multiple terrorist attacks were witnessed on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. As many as 166 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, were killed and over 300 people were injured.





The country, in which sectarian groups targeting minority communities (Shias, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadis) and Kashmir-focused groups confined their operations to J-K and the rest of India, has become a victim of its own holy war as a consequence of the 'unholy alliance' between the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's powerful intelligence agency, military and self-styled religious scholars.





This historic alliance has resulted in colossal rise of radical Islam being a factor in the country's proclivity to Islamic fundamentalism.





To sustain the Kashmir movement at minimal cost, the ISI plans to cause disaffection and alienation, play the Islam-in-danger card, highlight the non-performance of the elected government and atrocities allegedly committed by the security forces.





Moreover, a crisis in Kashmir constitutes an excellent outlet for the frustration at home, an instrument for the mobilisation of the masses, as well as gaining the support of the Islamist parties and primarily their loyalists in the military and the ISI.







