



New Delhi: India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy, Raisina Dialogue is coming up with its 8th edition on March 2 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.





In collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF), External Affairs Ministry is organizing the event from March 2-4.





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.





The Raisina Dialogue 2023 will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of the Industry, Technology Leaders, Academia, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth. This year's edition assumes special significance coming against the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency.





The theme of the 2023 Edition is "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?" Over the course of three days, more than 250 decision makers and thought leaders of the World would engage each other across 100 conversations of various formats, and deliberate over five thematic pillars: (i) Neo Insurgence: Geographies, Domains, Ambitions (ii) Amoral Mosaic: Contest, Cooperate or Cancel (iii) Chaotic Codes: Sovereignty, Security, Society (iv) Pernicious Passports: Climate, Commons, Citizens (v) Grey Rhinos: Democracies, Dependencies and Debt Traps.





Over 2500 participants would be joining the Dialogue in person and the proceedings would reach millions across various digital platforms.





During the past eight years, the Raisina Dialogue has consistently grown in stature and profile to establish itself as one of the leading global conferences on international affairs.





The last edition of Raisina Dialogue took place in Sydney where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Wong in Sydney. Jaishankar gifted her a cricket bat signed by Indian captain Rohit Sharma while his Australian counterpart gifted him an Australian cricket jersey with 'Jaishankar' written on it.







