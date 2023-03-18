An official seen amid raids in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir





The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids across several districts in central and south Kashmir on Saturday. According to the information received by India Today, the raids were underway in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Srinagar. They were in connection with investigations into crowdfunding by suspected terror sources.





Sources told India Today that the officials were conducting raids with the assistance of the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





The officials had reached the residence of Maulavi Sarjan Barkati in South Kashmir, notorious for inciting violence through hate speech, in 2016.





Locally known as "Pied Piper", Barkati used to openly invite and instigate the youth to take to violence in Jammu and Kashmir.





A case related to crowdfunding was registered by the SIA against Barkati and others. The FIR states he raised huge funds, amounting to more than Rs 1.5 crore, by making emotional appeals to the general public.





The FIR also mentions Barkati laundered money coming from unknown sources, suspected via terror outfits.





So far, the SIA has identified 10 suspects in the initial investigation.





Preliminary investigations into the case revealed Barkati diverted a substantial part of the funds for his personal benefit and purchased a piece of land worth Rs 45 lakh in Anantnag town, in the name of his wife. He further sold the property for Rs 72 lakh.





Barkati also owns a house he built using public money, besides owning a piece of land to set up a madrassa.







