Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police State Investigation Agency on Saturday filed chargesheet against three local over ground workers and a Pakistani militant in a terror network case registered last year.





The chargesheet was produced by SIA, Kashmir in Court of Special Judge Designate Under National Investigation Agency Act Srinagar.





Those chargesheeted include Umar Mushtaq Khan of Kakapora Pulwama, Murtaza Rashid Dar Samboora Pulwama, Sajjad Ahmad Dar Herpora Shangus Anantnag and Ali Kashif Jan of Khyber Pakhtunwa, Pakistan and associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad. The three OGWs have been arrested in the case.