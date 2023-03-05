



Attachment of Bashir Ahmad Peer's property is part of crackdown on terrorists' assets





Srinagar: Less than two weeks after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Bashir Ahmad Peer was shot dead in Pakistan, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today attached his property in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.





Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, one of India's most wanted designated terrorists, was killed by unknown gunmen outside a shop in Rawalpindi on February 20.





Today, NIA officers reached Babapora village in Kupwara and attached properties linked to the terrorist under the anti-terror law UAPA.





Peer was designated a terrorist by the government in October last year for his role in sending terrorists and providing logistic support for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir.





On February 20, some men on a motorcycle fired at Peer from point-blank when he standing outside a shop in Rawalpindi.





Peer was the "launching chief" of the Hizbul in Pakistan, and was reportedly playing a key role in recruiting and sending infiltrators and arms and ammunition into Kashmir valley.





The attachment of his property is a part of crackdown on assets owned by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.





On Thursday, the NIA attached the house of terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latram, who was released from prison in exchange of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 at Kandahar in December 1999.





Lartam, one of the most wanted terrorists, is living in Pakistan.





Lartam along with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Omar Sayeed Sheikh were released in exchange for passengers of the hijacked flight at Kandahar in Afghanistan.







