



New York: India lashed out at Turkey and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for raking up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian representative at the UN, Seema Pujana, expressed regret and advised 'Turkey to refrain from making unsolicited comments on our internal matters." Turkey's comment on Kashmir came just days after India launched 'Operation Dost' to provide humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit nation.





"We have seen remarks by President of Turkey on Indian UT of Jammu and Kashmir. They constitute gross interference in India's internal affairs and are completely unacceptable. Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its policies more deeply," Mr Tirumurti tweeted.





On day two of the high-level UNGA, the Turkish President said, "The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue."





In a pre-recorded statement, the leader said that it is imperative to solve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue. "We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations resolutions, especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir," Erdogan added.





In the last one year, Pakistan-ally Turkey has used several platforms to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. However, India, time and again, has told the west-Asian country that Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India.





Last week, India had slammed Pakistan, Turkey and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council for their remarks on India's internal affairs.







