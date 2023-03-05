



New Delhi: The sixth meeting of the Joint Working Group on aircraft carrier technology co-operation (JWGACTC), constituted under Indo-US Defence Trade and Technology Initiative, concluded on Friday.





Both sides highlighted the good work undertaken by the Group so far. During the meeting, various aspects of cooperation in the field of aircraft carrier technology were discussed and a joint statement was signed.





An 11-member US delegation headed by Rear. Admiral James Downey, program executive officer (PEO), Carriers, visited various defence/ industrial installations in Delhi and Kochi.





“The opening session of the Joint Working Group Meeting was held on 27 February at New Delhi and was co-chaired by RAdm Sandeep Mehta, Assistant Controller Carrier Projects (ACCP)," a Ministry of Defence press release said.





During the meeting, Downey acknowledged India’s status as one of the very few countries capable of constructing aircraft carriers and appreciated India’s landmark achievement of operating the indigenous aircraft, TEJAS, from an indigenous carrier in a short span of time post commissioning of the ship.





As part of the visit, the US delegation also interacted with the senior leadership at both Delhi and Kochi. The meeting marked yet another significant milestone in the ongoing co-operation between the two countries in the field of Aircraft Carrier technology.







