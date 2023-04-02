



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Two cops were killed when terrorists opened fire outside a mosque in the Tapi area of Kohat, reported The Nation.





On Monday, the police personnel were deputed to the security of a Masjid during Taraweeh prayers when the incident took place.





The bullets fired by the attackers pierced the helmets and bulletproof vests worn by the policemen reported Dawn.





Following the attack, the police quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers reported The Nation.





Meanwhile, a motorcyclist shot a traffic police constable dead in the Talash Bazaar of the Lower Dir district and fled.





From January to March of this year, various attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have resulted in the death of 127 police officers, reported The News International.





According to an official, 116 of them were killed in January, two in February and nine in March. At least four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and some junior officers were among those killed in attacks during the first quarter of 2023.





Comparatively, 36 policemen were attacked in 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 28 in 2020, and 59 in 2021. However, the number of casualties by policemen increased to over 120 in 2022, and the death toll in the first quarter of 2023 has already surpassed the numbers in the previous year.





The police posts in several areas have been coming under attack with grenades and heavy weapons for the last couple of years.





The most recent incident this year occurred in Lakki Marwat, when DSP Iqbal Momand and three other police officers were killed after their armoured personnel carrier was damaged by a roadside improvised explosive device, reported The News International.





The worst attack on police during the current year was in January when a suicide bomber detonated explosives around his vest in the mosque of the Peshawar Police Lines during the Zuhr prayers.





Regarding the casualties in the incident, some senior officials put the exact death toll at 100 and 96 were policemen some of whom died at the hospital, reported The News International.





Terrorism in Pakistan has been rearing its head again. Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country -- especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has worsened -- with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.





Since the talks with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the terrorist group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Baluchistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalized a nexus with the outlawed TTP, reported Dawn.







