



New Delhi: Australia has zero tolerance towards violence and such activities as the vandalism of Hindu temples and some Khalistanis activities, Michael Sukkar, Minister for Housing, and also for the Homelessness, Social and Community Housing Ministry said on Friday.





In an interview with ANI about the vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia, Sukkar said, "Well, I can completely understand the concern that many in India have we have a zero-tolerance, particularly in the coalition opposition parties zero-tolerance approach to those sorts of issues being brought to Australia. Quite frankly, our view for all migrants to Australia is that you don't bring those all that Animosities to Australia."





"And in any event, acting in that way, in a violent way, we have no tolerance for. I understand that the five men have been charged in relation to those activities because we in no way, shape or form support that kind of violent conduct," he added.





He also talked about the India and Australia relationship and stated that the relationship between both nations is "very crucial."





Australia has a large Indian diaspora community who have wonderful people-to-people links here with India. In light of the Free Trade Agreement, Australia and India have got a long way to go to build economic ties.





Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Australia for the QUAD summit, Sukkar said, "Well, it's very exciting that your Prime Minister is planning on coming to Australia for the quad summit. We think it's crucially important for our region. The Asia Pacific region is so important for the future of prosperity and peace in the world that four democracies were able to come together and build up the QUAD to what it is today, which is significantly more influential than I think many of us could have imagined, I think is a wonderful thing."





"And we hope that we can welcome your Prime Minister to Australia in the same way that all Australians are made very welcome when we come to India, including me, on this most recent trip," he added.





In an interview with ANI, Sukkar said QUAD is very important. "We think that in order to ensure peace in our region, the more that we're able as a grouping of share of like-minded countries, the closer we're able to work together, the better. I think we all have to accept that large nations, including India, who are large, who have influence, quite rightly, want that influence to be projected in their immediate area. And we think you can do it in a healthy way, just like the Indians do. And we hope that the quad can help support that," he said.





On the expecations from India's G20 presidency, the Australian minister said he was looking forward to India's leadership of the G20. He felt that there's a collective view that whether it's in multilateral forums like the G20 or in bilateral relationships, Covid has probably reiterated what Australia already knew, which is working closely together, tackling problems in a shared way. And this helps all of humanity and helps all individually and helps nations.





"I think the pandemic proved to us that when we work together, in a global fashion, whether it's on the delivery of vaccines, whether it's on humanitarian relief, that we're in a very connected world. And even though Australia is an island, we are certainly a nation that benefits from that collective effort. And we think India's presidency of G20 is going to go a long way to fostering that objective. Because India has, I think, imbued that throughout its thinking for a long time, and we're very hopeful that that will continue," he added.







