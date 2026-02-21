



Russia has offered to assist India in establishing licensed production of the advanced T-90MS main battle tank, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the landmark T-90 agreement signed on 15 February 2001.





This proposal comes from Rosoboronexport, which highlighted the potential to utilise existing facilities currently assembling T-90S variants. Local components and ammunition already in mass production could significantly expedite the process.





The original 2001 contract between India's Ministry of Defence and ROSOBORONEXPORT involved the supply of fully built T-90S tanks alongside semi-knocked-down and completely knocked-down kits for local assembly. Trials in 1999 in the Thar Desert rigorously tested three T-90S prototypes over 2,000 km in extreme heat and diverse terrain, including field maintenance demonstrations such as engine removal.





At that juncture, Russia's defence sector grappled with financial difficulties, and the deal—bolstered by a newly developed 1,000-hp engine and integrated thermal imaging—proved vital in sustaining Uralvagonzavod's production lines and revitalising bilateral industrial ties.





In 2019, India committed to a $2.8 billion agreement for the licensed production of 464 T-90MS tanks under the 'Make in India' initiative, underscoring a shift towards greater indigenisation. No fresh contract has been formalised following this recent overture, but ROSOBORONEXPORT's anniversary statement reaffirms readiness to support upgrades at Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) and other sites operated by entities like Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).





The T-90MS marks a major upgrade over the Indian Army's baseline T-90S Bhishma tanks, enhancing firepower, protection, situational awareness, and mobility for superior lethality and survivability. It features the advanced Kalina fire control system, surpassing the older 1A45T with a panoramic commander's sight offering thermal imaging for targets beyond 3 km in low visibility and hunter-killer operations.

Firepower improves via the 125 mm 2A46M-5 smoothbore gun (up from 2A46M-2), supporting longer APFSDS rounds like 3BM60 for better penetration and 9M119M Refleks missiles (5 km range) with an optimized automated loader for faster, safer handling.

Protection advances with Relikt ERA (superior to Bhishma's Kontakt-5 against shaped-charge and tandem warheads), redesigned turret stowage with blow-out panels to mitigate ammo cook-offs, and hull slat armour against RPGs. Mobility benefits from the 1,130 hp V-92S2F engine (vs. 1,000 hp V-92S2), improving power-to-weight ratio for 70 km/h top speed and 550 km road range, plus enhanced cooling for India's deserts and altitudes.

Crew ergonomics include a fully welded turret (vs. cast), four 360-degree video cameras, network-centric integration, reduced workload via automation for the three-person crew, and local tweaks like DRDO sights in 2019 MK-III production.



India's T-90 Bhishma fleet, numbering over 1,000 units including T-90S and MS variants, forms a cornerstone of its armoured capabilities, with production historically centred at HVF in Avadi. The Bhishma designation reflects adaptations for Indian conditions, such as desert operations, building on the 2001 deal that kickstarted licensed manufacturing. Recent deliveries, like the ten T-90 MK-III units from AVNL, highlight ongoing enhancements under extended licences reportedly valid until 2028.





This overture aligns with enduring Russo-Indian defence collaboration amid India's push for self-reliance, potentially equipping additional regiments with next-generation capabilities superior to existing Bhishma models.





Variable operational readiness rates estimated at 850–900 tanks, influenced by maintenance and supply factors. ROSOBORONEXPORT's emphasis on leveraging 'Make in India' synergies could mitigate these by deepening local content integration.





Geopolitically, the proposal arrives as Russia seeks to sustain key export markets despite pressures from conflicts like Ukraine, where T-90 losses have been reported. For India, it offers a bridge to future main battle tank requirements, complementing indigenous projects like the Arjun MK-1A while enhancing strategic deterrence against regional threats. No immediate timelines for negotiations have surfaced, leaving the initiative at the proposal stage.





TASS







