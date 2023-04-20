



An army vehicle caught fire in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, April 20. The incident was reported in the Bhata Dhurian area on Rajouri Poonch National Highway.





According to sources, several Jawans have been injured in the incident. An official confirmation is awaited from the Indian Army.





4 Army soldiers died after their vehicle catches fire in J&K's Poonch area



The reason for the fire in the Army truck is also being investigated.





Teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army are present at the spot. Senior officials are also being briefed about the incident.







