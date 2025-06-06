



In a significant escalation of its ongoing counter-terror operations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted coordinated raids at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir. These searches targeted the residential premises of suspected hybrid terrorists and over ground workers linked to Pakistan-based offshoots of proscribed terrorist organisations, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).





These groups are affiliated with internationally banned outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al-Badr, which have long been accused of orchestrating violence in the region.





The raids, conducted in districts including Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, and Kupwara, are part of a broader investigation into a conspiracy allegedly hatched by these organisations to destabilise the Union Territory. According to NIA officials, the individuals whose premises were searched are suspected of facilitating terrorist activities by providing logistical support, distributing sticky bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), managing terror funds, and handling narcotics and arms.





The agency revealed that Pakistan-based handlers have been using social media platforms and encrypted online applications to radicalise local youth, coordinate operations, and even deploy drones to deliver weapons, explosives, and drugs to operatives in the Kashmir Valley.





During the raids, the NIA recovered two live cartridges, a fired bullet head, a bayonet, and several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents. These materials will undergo forensic analysis as part of efforts to unravel the full extent of the terror conspiracy. The NIA’s statement emphasised that the crackdown is aimed at disrupting the networks that threaten peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by mobilising over ground workers and radicalising youth for violent activities.





The operation underscores the agency’s intensified focus on dismantling the infrastructure of Pakistan-backed terror outfits and their local affiliates, with further investigations underway to identify and apprehend all those involved in the conspiracy.





Based On ANI Report







