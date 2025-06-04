



In a significant development for India's indigenous fighter jet program, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to deliver the first TEJAS MK-1A aircraft from its Nashik production facility by the end of June 2025.





This milestone comes shortly after Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh publicly expressed concerns over persistent delays in defence project timelines, particularly highlighting the importance of adhering to delivery schedules to maintain the IAF's combat readiness.





The TEJAS MK-1A is a crucial asset for the IAF, especially as older aircraft such as the MiG-21, MiG-27, and Jaguar are being phased out. The IAF had signed a ₹48,000 crore contract with HAL in February 2021 for 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, with the initial delivery scheduled for March 2024.





However, the program faced over a year of delays primarily due to late deliveries of F404 engines from US-based GE Aerospace and challenges in securing necessary certifications. The first F404-IN20 engine, essential for the MK-1A, was delivered only in March 2025, ending a two-year supply backlog.





To address these setbacks, HAL established the Nashik production line as its third TEJAS facility, supplementing two existing lines in Bengaluru. This expansion aims to accelerate production and meet the IAF’s urgent requirements.





HAL Chairman Dr. D.K. Sunil has assured that with engine supplies now stabilised, all MK-1A structures are ready, and aircraft rollouts will proceed as engines become available. Each production line, including Nashik and Bengaluru, has the capacity to produce up to eight aircraft per year, contingent on engine supply.





HAL has also enhanced its manufacturing capabilities by outsourcing fuselage components to private firms, a move overseen by a defence empowerment committee led by the Defence Secretary. This committee is tasked with finding solutions to bottlenecks and improving production rates, including greater involvement of the private sector.





The timely delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A is vital for the IAF to maintain operational capabilities during the transition from legacy platforms to modern, indigenous fighters. The IAF is also planning a follow-on order for 97 additional MK-1A fighters, valued at approximately ₹67,000 crore, which would bring the total fleet to 180 aircraft. The Ministry of Defence remains confident that from 2025-26, production will align with original plans, with an annual output of 16-24 aircraft projected.





The impending delivery of the first TEJAS MK-1A from HAL’s Nashik facility marks a pivotal moment in India’s defence manufacturing landscape. It not only addresses the IAF’s immediate operational needs but also demonstrates progress in overcoming supply chain and certification challenges. As production lines stabilise and private sector collaboration increases, the TEJAS MK-1A program is poised to play a central role in the modernisation and capability enhancement of the Indian Air Force.





Based On BT Report







