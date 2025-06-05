



Facing increasing global isolation over its handling of terrorism, Pakistan is making a renewed diplomatic push to seek the involvement of former US President Donald Trump in facilitating peace talks with India.





At an event hosted by the US Embassy in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly praised Trump for his previous role in de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and urged Washington to play a more active role in encouraging a comprehensive dialogue.





Sharif’s remarks closely echoed those of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who asserted that Trump deserved credit for helping facilitate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, claiming that Trump had taken credit for this achievement on at least ten occasions.





Bhutto argued that if the US was willing to help maintain the ceasefire, it was reasonable to expect that American involvement in arranging a broader dialogue would also be beneficial for Pakistan. Sharif further emphasized the so-called “Trump factor,” describing Trump as a peacemaker and expressing confidence that he would not let the opportunity for peace go to waste.





This diplomatic outreach comes at a time when Pakistan is under significant international scrutiny for its record on terrorism. Islamabad’s attempt to reposition itself on the global stage is seen as an effort to garner international support for resuming talks with New Delhi. Sharif also pointed to Pakistan’s willingness to allow international investigations into recent terror incidents, claiming this openness had “won international confidence”.





However, India’s response has been unequivocal. New Delhi has consistently rejected any third-party mediation or facilitation in its bilateral issues with Pakistan, including the US, and has maintained that talks can only proceed if Pakistan ends its support for terrorism and returns occupied parts of Kashmir.





This policy remains unchanged across successive Indian governments. Indian leaders have also publicly denied that Trump or any external party played a role in the ceasefire agreement, reiterating that dialogue must be bilateral and contingent on Pakistan’s actions against terrorism.





Indian political figures have been vocal in their criticism of Pakistan’s claims. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation to the US, stated that India would not engage in talks “with a gun pointed at our head,” using a vivid analogy to underscore India’s stance that meaningful dialogue cannot occur while terrorism persists.





Tharoor and other Indian delegates also challenged Pakistan’s narrative of being an equal victim of terrorism, highlighting the country’s long history of supporting militant groups that have destabilized the region.





US lawmakers have largely supported India’s position, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast endorsing India’s measured response to recent attacks and expressing optimism about the continued growth of the US-India partnership.





While Pakistan is making a concerted effort to involve the US—specifically Donald Trump—in facilitating renewed dialogue with India, New Delhi remains steadfast in its refusal to accept third-party mediation and insists that any progress depends on concrete action by Pakistan to end terrorism. The diplomatic divide on this issue remains as wide as ever, with both sides sticking to their established positions.





Based On ANI Report







