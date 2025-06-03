



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated a landmark technology transfer program for its indigenously developed MK-2(A) 30-kilowatt Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), marking a pivotal moment in the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Following successful field trials conducted in April 2025, this strategic decision aims to accelerate mass production capabilities through private sector collaboration while addressing the Indian Army's growing operational requirements for advanced counter-drone systems. The technology transfer represents a significant milestone in India's pursuit of defence self-reliance and positions the nation among an elite group of countries possessing cutting-edge directed energy weapon capabilities.





The MK-2(A) laser directed energy weapon represents the culmination of extensive research and development efforts by DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) in Hyderabad, working in collaboration with multiple DRDO laboratories, academic institutions, and Indian industry partners.





This collaborative approach has been instrumental in developing India's first high-powered laser-based weapon system, demonstrating the organisation's commitment to leveraging both public and private sector expertise. The development process involved coordination between various DRDO labs including LRDE, IRD, and DLR, alongside academic institutions and Indian industry partners, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for advanced defence technology development.





The system's design philosophy centres on modularity and scalability, with the MK-2(A) combining six individual 5-kilowatt lasers to deliver a concentrated 30-kilowatt beam. This modular approach provides several advantages, including redundancy in case of component failure, easier maintenance, and the potential for future power scaling. The weapon system is mounted on a mobile truck platform, ensuring tactical mobility and rapid deployment capabilities essential for modern battlefield requirements.





The MK-2(A) system demonstrated exceptional operational performance during its successful trials conducted on April 13, 2025, at the National Open Air Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The weapon system successfully neutralised fixed-wing drones, countered multiple drone attacks, and destroyed enemy surveillance sensors and antennae at operational ranges extending from 3.5 to 5 kilometres. These capabilities represent a significant advancement in precision engagement technology, as the system operates at the speed of light with pinpoint accuracy.





The targeting mechanism incorporates both radar detection and onboard electro-optical systems, enabling comprehensive threat identification and engagement protocols. Once a target is detected through these integrated sensor systems, the laser weapon fires an intense beam of light capable of causing structural failure in aerial threats, effectively disabling or destroying targets mid-air within seconds of engagement. This rapid response capability is particularly crucial in countering swarm drone attacks, where multiple simultaneous threats require immediate neutralisation.





The cost-effectiveness of the laser system presents a compelling advantage over conventional munitions, with the cost of firing the weapon for several seconds reportedly equivalent to just a few litres of petrol. This economic efficiency positions the laser weapon as a sustainable long-term solution for countering inexpensive, mass-produced drones that are increasingly prevalent in modern warfare scenarios.





The decision to transfer the MK-2(A) technology to private sector companies operates within the framework of DRDO's comprehensive Technology Transfer Policy 2025, which aims to facilitate seamless and faster transfer of technologies to industry while promoting ease of doing business.





This policy represents a significant evolution in DRDO's approach to technology dissemination, with specific provisions for supporting Micro, Small Enterprises (MSEs) and start-ups in defence manufacturing. The policy framework ensures that technology transfer contributes to self-reliance in defence technologies while fostering industrial growth and national development.





The technology transfer mechanism includes provisions for legal agreements, fee structures, royalty arrangements, and technical assessment committees to ensure proper evaluation and implementation of transferred technologies. Under this framework, DRDO has already established successful collaborations with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for licensing earlier versions of DEW systems, including 2-kilowatt and 10-kilowatt variants. This existing partnership model provides a proven foundation for expanding technology transfer to include the more advanced MK-2(A) system.





The policy specifically addresses the transfer of defence products and high-energy materials, with dedicated provisions for technology absorption certification and hand-holding support by DRDO laboratories. This comprehensive support structure ensures that private sector partners can effectively absorb and implement the transferred technologies while maintaining the high standards required for defence applications.





The primary objective of transferring MK-2(A) technology to private companies is to accelerate mass production capabilities in response to growing interest from the Indian Army for additional orders. This approach aligns with India's broader "Make in India" initiative and represents a strategic shift toward leveraging private sector efficiency and scalability in defence manufacturing. The technology transfer is expected to create new opportunities for Indian defence companies to establish themselves in the emerging directed energy weapons market.





Private sector participation in DEW manufacturing offers several advantages, including faster production scaling, cost optimisation through competitive manufacturing processes, and the potential for export opportunities to friendly nations. The involvement of multiple private companies also reduces dependency on single-source suppliers and creates a more resilient supply chain for critical defence systems. Additionally, private sector participation enables the development of specialised manufacturing capabilities that can support future iterations and improvements of laser weapon systems.





The Indian Army's strong interest in the MK-2(A) system stems from increasing drone-based threats along critical border areas, particularly the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC). These threats have evolved from isolated incidents to systematic challenges requiring dedicated counter-measures capable of providing continuous protection for military installations and personnel. The nature of drone threats includes both surveillance operations and potential offensive capabilities, necessitating robust defensive systems that can operate effectively in diverse environmental conditions.





Recent operational experience has validated the effectiveness of DRDO's laser weapon technology, with a notable instance involving a 2-kilowatt Mk-I DEW system successfully destroying a Chinese drone used by Pakistan near the LoC in April 2025. This real-world application demonstrates the practical utility of laser-based counter-drone systems and provides valuable operational data for further system refinement and deployment planning.





The Army's operational requirements extend beyond simple drone neutralisation to include capabilities for protecting critical infrastructure, convoy operations, and forward operating bases. The MK-2(A) system's mobile platform configuration addresses these diverse operational needs by providing deployable protection that can be rapidly repositioned based on threat assessments and mission requirements.





The Indian Army has already demonstrated confidence in DRDO's directed energy weapon technology through the deployment of 23 systems based on earlier DEW technology, representing an investment of ₹400 crore. These systems have been strategically positioned at key events, including Republic Day celebrations, to counter potential aerial threats and provide comprehensive protective coverage for high-value targets and critical national events.





The proven track record of these existing systems has provided valuable operational experience and user feedback that has been incorporated into the development of the MK-2(A) system. The enhanced lethality, greater operational range, and faster engagement capabilities of the new system represent direct responses to operational requirements identified through field experience with earlier versions. This iterative development approach ensures that each new generation of laser weapons addresses real-world operational challenges while building on proven technological foundations.





The successful deployment of existing systems also demonstrates the Army's capability to integrate advanced laser weapon technology into existing operational doctrines and command structures. This operational experience will be crucial for the rapid deployment and effective utilisation of the more capable MK-2(A) systems once they become available through private sector manufacturing.





The successful development and planned production scaling of the MK-2(A) system positions India among an elite group of nations possessing advanced directed energy weapon capabilities, alongside the United States, China, and Russia. This technological achievement represents a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities and demonstrates the country's growing expertise in cutting-edge military technologies. The indigenous development of such advanced systems reduces dependency on foreign suppliers and provides India with greater strategic autonomy in defence planning and operations.





The technology transfer to private sector companies further strengthens India's position by creating a sustainable domestic manufacturing base for advanced laser weapons. This industrial capability not only serves domestic requirements but also creates potential for export opportunities, positioning India as a potential supplier of advanced defence technologies to allied and partner nations. The development of indigenous laser weapon manufacturing capabilities also supports broader strategic objectives related to defence export promotion and technology leadership.





Conclusion





The DRDO's decision to transfer the MK-2(A) 30-kilowatt Laser Directed Energy Weapon technology to private sector companies represents a transformative moment in India's defence manufacturing landscape. This strategic initiative addresses multiple objectives simultaneously: meeting the Indian Army's urgent operational requirements for advanced counter-drone capabilities, accelerating domestic manufacturing through private sector efficiency, and establishing India as a leader in cutting-edge defence technologies. The successful trials of the MK-2(A) system have demonstrated its operational effectiveness, while the comprehensive technology transfer framework ensures that private sector partners will receive adequate support for successful implementation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







