



Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated the Narendra Modi government’s “unflinching resolve” to the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.





During the meeting, the Home Minister also reviewed the preparations for a G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar next month and directed all relevant agencies to work in coordination for successful conduct of the event, officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.





The security review meeting was attended by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and DGP Dilbag Singh.





In an official statement, the MHA said Shah took stock of the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to law and order.





According to the statement, Shah also reviewed the area domination plan, zero terror policy, law and order situation, matters related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other security-related matters.





“Shah appreciated the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security agencies for a significant reduction in cross-border infiltration and improvement in the law and order situation and stressed strengthening routine policing,” the MHA said.





India today dismissed Pakistan’s objection to the hosting of the G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and said these conferences were being organised across the country and it was “natural” to hold them in the two UTs too as they are “integral and inalienable” part of the country.





India is hosting a meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar in May, while a youth engagement group meeting is scheduled to take place in Leh later this month.





On April 6, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Singh had said militancy had not ended in Jammu and Kashmir yet, but it was on the wane as the number of ultras has declined to an all-time low.





Infiltration On The Decline





