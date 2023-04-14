



China has placed a large number of fighters, helicopters and importantly, an airborne early warning and control system and an air-to-air refuelling aircraft in three airfields in Tibet, a TimesNow report says.





Over a dozen fighters, 37 helicopters and a dozen UAVs have been seen so far in Lhasa and Hoping/Shigatse. The warplanes in Lhasa are of different types and capabilities and include four J-10 Vigorous Dragons, a multi-role fighter, ten Shenyang J-11s, a twin-engine air superiority fighter similar to the Russian Su-27, and two J-7, which is comparable with the MiG-21.





Along with them is a Shaanxi KJ-500, an airborne early warning and control aircraft. It is a relatively modern version and can help the PLA Air Force to locate Indian aircraft. There is also a long-range air-to-air refuelling aircraft, the Y-20-U. This is a particularly important plane for the Chinese as the high altitude of the Tibet plateau makes it difficult for planes to carry full loads. As a result, the presence of an air-to-air refuelling aircraft is particularly important. It is an effort, experts say, to "offset geography."



