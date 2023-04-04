



India’s move to boost its defence sector could undermine Chinese efforts ‘to establish military superiority in the region’, analysts say. New Delhi can capitalise on Moscow’s strained arms production amid the Ukraine war, but observers note the ‘nascent’ industry cannot replace Russia’s





The recent surge in India’s arms sales to Southeast Asia, particularly the Philippines and Indonesia, points to New Delhi’s desire to become a key arms supplier in a bid to stem China’s growing assertiveness in the region, analysts said.





Last month, India-based defence firm BrahMos Aerospace said it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a US$200 million supersonic cruise missile deal.





BrahMos is a joint Indian-Russian venture that makes multi-platform cruise missiles which fly at supersonic speed with pinpoint accuracy and deadly power.





With its eye on the Southeast Asian market, the company clinched its first foreign deal last year with a US$375 million sale of anti-ship missiles to the Philippines.





The moves are part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious push to triple defence exports – which were US$1.8 billion dollars last year – to US$5 billion over the next two years.





Yogesh Joshi, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of South Asian Studies, said there was no doubt India wanted to emerge as a major arms supplier, especially in high-end and low-cost weapons exports that could boost the country’s “nascent but promising” domestic arms industry.





“It will also create an economy of scale for domestic consumption,” Joshi said.





Last year, India’s defence ministry proposed that it would buy almost US$1 billion worth of equipment from domestic manufacturers.



